Breakfast presenter quits TVNZ for radio

Another presenter has followed in the footsteps of Sam Wallace, Toni Street and Alison Pugh and is headed to radio.

Brodie Kane today confirmed she would leave TVNZ's Breakfast morning show to move back to Christchurch and join Dave Fitzgerald on The Hits’ morning show.

Kane, Breakfast's sports reporter for the past year, will replace Alison Pugh who is leaving The Hits to spend more time with her family.

Kane, who has several stints on radio on her CV, says she's looking forward to returning to her hometown and attending more Crusaders games.

“Ali is leaving some big shoes to fill but I’m keen to get into it and start yarning with the locals every day," she said.

Pugh said she was "sad to be saying goodbye to radio for the time being" but was looking forward to spending more time with her daughter, Theia.

Her final day on air will be October 27, with Kane joining Fitzgerald over summer.

She's the latest TVNZ presenter to leave, following Wallace quitting his Breakfast weatherman gig to host The Hits' morning show alongside Toni Street and Sarah Gandy in Auckland.

Wallace has kept up his ties with TVNZ, occasionally filling in for weather presenting duties or sitting next to Street on Seven Sharp.