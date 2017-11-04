Will it be Bravo for Survivor NZ contestant Georgia?

This Wednesday, former Survivor NZ contestant Georgia Bergerson will find herself in an instant elimination round when she goes up against seven other hopeful finalists to be the first local host on Bravo. The winner will be announced at the Quay Project this Wednesday night.

The other former reality stars who applied — MAFS’ Lacey Swanepoel, former Bachelorettes, Gab Davenport and Shari Flavall and The Block’s Levi Inglis — didn’t make the cut.

The winner will find themselves thrown in at the deep end, presenting for the Vodafone Music Awards red carpet at Spark Arena on November 16.

Bergerson is our pick — she is an actor, model and musician, whose travels have seen her perform in live shows that gave her an edge on camera on Survivor.

The 25-year-old is as comfortable in her khakis as she is in her fashion and modelling shoots, which put her in good glam squad stead alongside overseas E! and Bravo channel hosts.

“I don’t think Bravo could be any more opposite to Survivor, except for aiming to be the last one standing. At least this time round I get to be glam!” she told Spy.

Since Survivor, Bergerson has started her own entertainment business, taken her sister Jess, who has Down syndrome, to the set of Shortland Street and was the Supreme Winner of Fashion in the Field at Sires’ Produce Stakes Day in the Manawatu.