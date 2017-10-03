Brace yourselves: MAFS NZ is coming soon

It's official: Three has not only confirmed Married at First Sight New Zealand is coming back, but that it "isn't far away".

You know what that means - more couples, more awkwardness and more reality TV draaaaama.

Since we don't know any details on exactly when MAFS will return, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the best (if by best you also mean worst) scandals from season one.

BEL AND HAYDN'S ONGOING "SCANDAL"

To be honest, these guys were on and off so frequently it just became boring.

So did Bel always questioning Haydn's motivations, especially considering she was the one on her second reality dating show in 12 months.

CLAIRE AND DOM'S TXT SCANDAL

These two were quality for a while, fully throwing themselves into the ah.....consummation of the marriage.

But despite Claire being pretty open about having zero physical attraction to poor ol' Dom, it was actually Dom who wrecked the marriage when he was trying to text a mate about his wife and accidentally texted his wife instead.

We've all been there, mate.

BEN AND AARON'S 'FROZEN' SPINOFF

Oh, the series villain. Ben spent a good majority of his time talking about how deeply unattractive he found his husband Aaron, trying to find ways to avoid him at all costs and generally be a stone cold ice queen.

He spent the rest of his time stirring up drama in other people's marriages and rolling his eyes artfully.

Aaron, on the other hand, was a complete monster who wanted dumb things like open communication, honesty, companionship and affection. How dare he?

A post shared by Married At First Sight NZ (@married_nz) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

LACEY AND LUKE'S RACE FOR FAME

Lacey opened up a whole can of drama when she flew off the handle (and called off her marriage) because she thought Luke was "there for the wrong reasons" and only seeking fame.

She then turned around and started building her brand on Instagram before promptly running off to apply for another reality TV.

She signed up to be the host of Bravo TV. She was unsuccessful.

VICKY'S TXT SCANDAL

Vicky, like her fellow Mean Girl Ben, spent a whole heap of time dragging her husband for filth. She made no secret of the fact she was not at all into him and even described their first kiss as "fine", adding "I was expecting it to be much worse".

She also got to plan a surprise date for the two of them, and decided it would be fun to use that date to force Andrew to get his hair cut the way she liked it.

Oh, and she also started messaging another husband (Haydn) about how she wished they were together instead, and then tried to pin the crime on him.

A post shared by Married At First Sight NZ (@married_nz) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

ANDREW'S ACTUAL SCANDAL

But that's nothing really on Andrew, who seemed fine on the show but whose drama came out afterwards when a woman came forward with evidence of Andrew attacking her on Tinder when she declined to "satisfy" his "Asian fetish".

He called her "ugly" and a "mutant" when she said no. Then he called her an "awful person" for telling people about it and accused her of defamation and blackmail, and then he attacked a Herald journalist who wrote about it all, calling her "vile" and "scum".

So, all in all, not a good look.

BRETT AND ANGEL

AKA the light in the tunnel AKA our last hope AKA our ONLY hope AKA the cutest couple in NZ.

These two didn't have drama. They just lived their best lives, shot their best shots and came out in a loving, happy relationship.

We have to imagine they're the only reason people have applied for season two. Thanks guys. We appreciate you.