Block winners tackle Wellington build

Last year The Block NZ had its biggest ever winners, 30-year-old best mates from Wellington, Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender, who between them took home $480,000. Since then, the boys have holidayed together in Hawaii. Cable also visited the United States mainland with a friend, while Vallender hit up European music festivals with mates.

The boys have started work on their first build outside the show, making them budding property developers.

It is another townhouse, this time in the Wellington suburb of Woodridge.

“The team at Woodridge Homes is building it, and have started already. It will be ready late 2018 for one of us to move into as a home,” Cable told Spy.

“The show has given us more knowledge of what to look for in a new home. It’s been awesome to get back on the building site again . . . it makes us feel as though we are part of the show once more!”

Building has remained a theme for the boys. Cable has taken the role of national construction manager at Domino’s Pizza, and credits the show for landing the gig. Vallender is now HR Manager at Citta Design, keeping his same career path but in a Block-related field. “We have made sure we have been very good with most of our money . . . this is one of the first large investments. We’re keen to get our fingers in some more pies,” Cable said.