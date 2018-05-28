Benji Marshall’s ‘dream come true’ moment

Benji Marshall and his wife Zoe gave birth to their gorgeous son Fox earlier this year, after many heartbreaking years trying to have children.

This week the league superstar posted an extremely special photo gallery on Facebook sharing a “dream come true” moment.

In the gallery you can see him, his wife, his brother Jeremy and his new son Fox supporting him at the rugby stadium for the first time.

He captions it:

“Such a special moment in my life and career that I will never forget and always cherish. First of all to play against my brother @_jmk71_ for the first time was unbelievable and I am so proud of you bro for how you are going , and to have my son Fox at his first ever game supporting his daddy and his uncle was a dream come true."

"Always wanted to have kids soon enough to have that opportunity and to have it happen tonight was emotional and perfect!!! Thank you @zoebmarshall for making it all happen today your such an amazing mum ❤️❤️ I feel so lucky @nrl_weststigers.”

We feel the love Benji!

Zoe recently has made headlines with her ‘placenta smoothie’ that she drank after she gave birth to Fox.