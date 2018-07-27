Beauden Barrett’s ‘disturbing’ breakfast

Fuelling your body with the right foods and nutrients is a priority for any professional athlete, but everyone deserves a bit of fun every now and then.

Star All Black kicker, Beauden Barrett has an interesting choice for breakfast – and it’s not what you might think.

His fiancé Hannah Laity took to Instagram to share his unusual meal choices and caught him in the act of making something quite ‘disturbing’ to feast on.

“Marmite and honey… name a more disturbing combination for Beauden Barrett’s breakfast lol.”

We agree it’s rather unusual – but each to their own!