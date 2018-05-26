Who has the biggest sporting brand of them all?

Both are superstars on the field, but who do you wear — Shaun Johnson or Ardie Savea?

Warriors’ star Johnson launched his clothing range in 2016 and All Black Savea started his last year, following in the footsteps of international sporting superstars like David Beckham and LeBron James. Now they are both launching their ranges internationally.

Johnson, who started SJ Apparel in bricks and mortar stores, has launched his 2018 range online only.

He told Spy he was unhappy with how his clothes were being priced in stores.

“This way there’s no pressure from retailers and we can set the prices ourselves. We dictate everything and want everyone wearing the range.”

Over in the All Blacks’ camp, Ardie Savea Clothing is also shipping globally. Since launching, Savea and his partner Saskia Hartmann-Hechenberger have become engaged and welcomed a baby girl, Jude.

Both athletes model their own brand of streetwear. The SJ asthetic is more fitted and monotone and the ASC collection is baggier with touches of pastel in the range. Their new season is out soon.

So, who is doing better?

Neither brand would talk figures and though Savea has 130,000 fewer personal instagram followers than Johnson’s 299,000, his clothing page has 11,400 followers to SJ Apparel’s almost 3000. The jury is still out on this code war.