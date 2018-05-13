Bachelor explains DWTS disaster: 'I blanked out'

Bachelor star Zac Franich is boogying his butt off to stay in Dancing with the Stars competition.

But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the former surf lifesaver.

Herald critic Steve Braunias initially predicted Franich could be a contender to win the show, but during this week’s jive, Franich “clean forgot what he was supposed to be doing”.

He wrote: “When it finished, he crouched down on the floor and put his head in his hands.”

Taking to social media, Franich revealed that he “blanked out” and was disappointed with his efforts.

“Well, sh*t... Last night didn’t exactly go as planned. Things went south … As it turns out, blanking the first half of your routine isn’t a smart strategy,” he wrote.

⁣

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed, but that’s ok! I definitely couldn’t have walked out on stage an attempted a Jive four weeks ago, so for that I am proud,”

⁣

“Thanks everyone for all the kind words of support! Will be hoping to cash in all of our good karma chips tonight!”

Keep going Zac! We reckon you have got what it takes mate.