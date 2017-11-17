Baby number two for Izzy and Daisy Dagg

Congratulations are in order for All Black star Israel Dagg, 29, and wife Daisy, also 29, who are expecting their second child.

The pair welcomed baby Arlo in April, which Israel described on social media as “best day of our lives”.

Spy can reveal the pitter patter of tiny feet is again coming — with a baby on the way due in May.

Spy understands it was a surprise pregnancy and the couple are thrilled. They found out the sex of the baby in a novel way by popping open a bottle of champagne. When it flowed pink they were thrilled to find out they were having a girl.

The new arrival is likely to join big brother Arlo as a media starlet — the xouple did a beautiful cover shoot with Arlo for a woman’s magazine in June and they regularly post cute pictures to social media.

Israel is currently home enjoying time with his family, missing the All Blacks’ European tour because of a knee injury. Last month he honoured his wife with a social media post: “Just wanted to show some love and appreciation for my amazing wife, Daisy, words can’t express how much you mean to me and our wee boy #arlohenrydagg, thanks for everything dizzle. Love you.”

In other baby news, congratulations to star Hurricanes player Brad Shields and partner Louise Hatton, who welcomed their first child, Charley, this week.