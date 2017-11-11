Baby number four for Matthew Ridge

Congratulations to former rugby league and TV star Matthew Ridge, 49, and model Chloe Alexa Liggins, who are expecting their first child.

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony in May, and friends say the couple are chuffed with the baby news.

This will be Ridge’s fourth child. He has two children with former wife Sally — 24-year-old Jaime and 20-year-old Boston — and another son London, 6, with former partner, musician and singer Carly Binding, 36.

Ridge, with his Armenian heritage, and French-born Liggins, director of Canapes and Co Catering, certainly have the genes to create a gorgeous bub.

Ridge’s car-grooming service, Car-fe, has recently had a refurbishment, with son Boston often helping between modelling gigs. Jamie has recently returned from a globe-trotting life-changing fashion sabbatical, where she met many famous fashion names including Victoria Beckham. Her mum Sally is over the moon to have her best friend and daughter home again.