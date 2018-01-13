Matthew Ridge welcomes new baby boy

Congratulations to Matthew Ridge and wife Chloe Alexa Liggins, who had a New Year’s Eve baby and have started 2018 with a gorgeous little boy.



“After nine months of cooking in the oven, our little Kenzo Axel Ridge blessed our world on NYE morning. Words can’t really describe the feeling a newborn gives you as a parent and I am forever thankful that this little cherub has come into my life.” Liggins posted to social media.



Kenzo is a little brother to Matthew’s children, 24-year-old Jaime and 20-year-old Boston whom he had with former wife Sally Ridge and another son London, 6, with former partner, musician Carly Binding.



Matthew, 49, married talented caterer Liggins in an intimate ceremony last May. Friends tell Spy that little Kenzo is a perfect mix of their great genes.



Great name for the little guy team.