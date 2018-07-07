All Black stars say au revoir to NZ

It’s welcome home from France to one famous All Black family and au revoir to two others.

Dan and Honor Carter arrived home this week with sons Marco and Fox ahead of Friday night’s TAG Heuer party to support his iSPORT Foundation.

Meanwhile, several of his All Black team-mates — and their families — are beginning preparations to set up base in France.

Jerome Kaino, Liam Messam and Julian Savea and their loved ones are set to head to the south of France — Kaino, 35, to Toulouse, and Messam, 34, and Savea, 27, to Toulon.

Kaino’s wife Di has been Spy’s “Queen” of the All Black WAGS and Savea’s wife Fatima has graced these pages with plenty of glamour.

“We feel extremely blessed and grateful to get this opportunity and be able to give Jude a little taste of the French culture,” Fatima told Spy.

“It’s very bittersweet and scary to be leaving New Zealand and our friends and family, but we are very excited for our future in Toulon.”

Spy understands Di Kaino has already been inquiring about what is on offer in Toulouse; including houses and schools for their two primary-school-age children — daughter Milan and son Kobe. The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Grayson.

Meanwhile, fellow French-based ex-All Black Malakai Fekitoa has just returned to Toulon after an off-season holiday which has seen him return to New Zealand, then travel to Tonga and Bali.