ASB tennis love matches

The glamour men and women of tennis are soon due to descend on Auckland for the ASB Classic, and Spy wonders if there will be love in the air again this year.



Last year first-time visitor Serena Williams told the world on her way to Auckland that she had just become engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The pair married last week and have a 2-month-old baby girl, Olympia.



It’s not likely she will be here this year, but fingers crossed for a last-minute announcement.



Love has already been in the air for local tennis star Michael Venus, who proposed to his girlfriend, Britain-based Kiwi lawyer, Sally Trafford in London this week. And tournament director Karl Budge held his engagement party with fiancee Briar McKendry in Auckland last weekend.



With the tournament’s romantic track record, there are hopes are high that last year’s men’s final winner American superstar Jack Sock might pop the question to his long-time girlfriend Michala Burns in the new year.



Tennis wonder boy, Denis Shapovalov, who is tipped to be the next Roger Federer, is making his first appearance in the City of Sails. The Canadian is fond of Italian cuisine, so organisers will be recommending a stop at Italian hotspots Prego and Amano.



Caroline Wozniacki will be joined by close friend Agnieszka Radwanska this year. The two are big shoppers and will no doubt head to Britomart to browse the boutiques. Wozniacki loves the food scene in Auckland, having stopped off last month for lunch on the Viaduct before heading to Bora Bora where she became engaged to NBA All Star David Lee. Both women are here for the New Year and will not be short of invitations.



Exciting player line-up aside, the hottest tickets in the new year will include the ASB Classic Garden lunch hosted by Boh Runga and Kathryn Wilson. And for the first time, the ASB Classic will host the Sunday Sweetspot featuring a diverse line-up of music including Weird Together DJ Set, The Peacekeepers, Sunshine Sound System, Dylan C and Chiccoreli (Liquid Lowdown). The festival will be held on January 7.