Are Justin Bieber and Max Key long lost brothers?

In entertainment news this week, American pop star Justin Bieber is rocking a look that’s very similar to Max Key’s.

The former PM’s son is known for his trademark scruffy hair and cap combo and now Bieber has been spotted in the same get-up on DJ Khaled’s latest music video No Brainer.

The song features Justin singing along with Chance the Rapper and Quavo wearing a plain black tee-shirt tucked into comfortable track pants, a cap and some Vans.

However, it seems that Max has decided to go for a slicker look lately after posting a photo on Instagram just days ago on Waiheke Island with darker, shorter hair.

Either way, we do admit the two of them look similar – and we’ve never seen them both in the same room!

Coincidence? Probably.