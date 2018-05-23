Anna Paquin’s intense gym routine

Most actresses hit up pilates or a hot yoga studio to keep in shape, but not this Kiwi star.

Hollywood star Anna Paquin has taken to social media to share her rigorous crossfit workout routine that keeps her in tip-top condition.

“Perfect way to start the weekend, getting my ass kicked by @efaburkecf (the pink tape was to fix yesterday’s rips from kipping pull ups)”

“On a scale of 1-10 if you knew nothing about #crossfit just how crazy does the dripping with sweat, half dead covered in chalk thing look?”

Paquin is also a boss lady at full body pull-ups! Golly gosh they look hard.