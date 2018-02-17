Kiwi actress Anna Hutchison to star in Braveheart sequel

Former Go Girls actress and now Hollywood heavy hitter Anna Hutchison is starring in a sequel of sorts to the 1995 classic Braveheart, called Robert the Bruce and is also part of the line-up of the film’s producers alongside her co-star, Scottish actor Angus MacFadyen, who also co-wrote the movie.

MacFadyen who played the renowned warrior and king Robert the Bruce in Mel Gibson’s 1995 blockbuster, is portraying the historical hero again in what is described as an epic Scottish drama, directed by Australian Richard Gray.

“Angus and I worked together on a comedy in England in April 2017 and got along famously. We would take long walks around the grounds of the castle where we were staying and we really connected. He has so much experience as an actor and I learned a lot from him,” Hutchison told Spy.

The story picks up directly where Braveheart left off and follows his widow, Morag, played by Hutchison, and her child, niece and nephew, who save the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce.

“Morag has lost every man in her life to the fight for Scottish independence and freedom. Yet she believes so strongly in the notion, she is willing to sacrifice the next generation. She is resilient, incredibly smart and a fierce warrior. It was an honour playing her. Oftentimes we tell stories of war from the male’s perspective, but I love that The Bruce is through Morag’s eyes.”

“I must have watched Braveheart over 100 times. We were studying the film for English in fifth form and I memorised the whole screenplay and managed to get 98 per cent in my exam! Watching Braveheart made me want to be an actor.”

Hutchison, 32 filmed in the cold months of the Montana winter, either side of showing her new fiance, Hollywood manager Mike Gillespie, New Zealand over the summer break.

The movie is gaining buzz around Hollywood and Hutchison couldn’t be more proud of wearing two hats in the production.

“Hopefully this is the first of many films I produce. I’m so grateful to have been surrounded by the best in NZ and have learnt a lot from the professionals in our industry. I have taken a lot of what I learned at home and applied it to this experience."