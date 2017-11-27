Anna Hutchinson prepping for summer vows

Engaged Kiwi actress Anna Hutchison looks to be killing two birds with one stone. The 32-year-old is filming at picturesque locations in Kentucky for telly movie Murder at the Mansion.

The premise of the movie sees a bride-to-be becoming suspicious of her fiance’s family while planning the wedding at his remote countryside estate.

Last September the former Go Girls’ star was proposed to under the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, by her long-time beau, Hollywood manager Mike Gillespie, 35. Gillespie is Boston-born and bred. Last summer Hutchison showed him her favourite parts of Auckland and the pair have decided to marry Downunder this coming summer on Waiheke. They will be welcoming his Boston family and all their Hollywood mates to celebrate with them.





We hear 32-year-old Hutchison is enjoying filming with her movie co-star, 80s blonde bombshell, Audrey Landers, most famous for her role on Dallas. Landers has achieved that rare thing, a Hollywood marriage that has lasted 30 years.

Hutchison is one of our busiest acting exports, with six projects on the go, so time back home to get hitched will be just the tonic.