Anika Moa and Hilary Barry do Drake dance challenge

The Seven Sharp hosts have jumped on the Drake bandwagon by taking part in the ‘In My Feelings Challenge’, the latest dance craze sweeping the globe.

Hosts Hilary Barry and Anika Moa were caught dancing backstage last night and they sure have some swagger! An Instagram video shows the pair pulling all the smooth moves.

Moa is filling in for Jeremy Wells this week while he is away on holiday.

Other big name celebrities like Will Smith and Kevin Hart have also taken part in the challenge, as well as our very own rugby star, Sonny Bill Williams.

Nice work guys!