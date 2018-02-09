Real Housewife Angela Stone to join DWTS

Rumours are rife that former Real Housewives of Auckland star Angela Stone is set to twirl in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

The reality show will screen on Three, but the broadcaster is remaining tightlipped as it works on finalising contracts.

Stone told Spy she would love to chat — once the pen hits the paper. The 45-year-old is looking tanned and relaxed after a summer in the sun. She spent the long weekend on Great Barrier Island.

National MP Paula Bennett told Spy she was approached for the show, but thought she would be too busy in Parliament, so Spy is picking feelers are out for a politician.

We’ll throw another Three reality hook out there. We reckon one of the lads from the winning team of the last season of The Block NZ might be on the cards.

Last week Andy Murdie from team Andy and Nate, (who won $131,000), said he had something exciting to announce in the pipeline.

Murdie didn’t respond to Spy questions about whether he was about to put on his dancing shoes.

Fans of The Block will remember the boys dancing around in tutus on the show last year, so the ballroom wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.