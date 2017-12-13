All the Kiwi celebs shredding for summer

It’s so close to Christmas that we can practically taste the glazed ham and fluffy strawberry-covered pavlova.

That means it’s definitely too late to start getting your ‘summer bod’ in shape.

Everyone knows summer bods are actually made in winter and spring, and now that temperatures are soaring, Kiwi celebs are starting to show off the hard yards they’ve put in this year:

TV and radio personality Brodie Kane shared a great ‘before and after’ picture on her Instagram page:

TV host Toni Street has been pounding the pavement on her running machine and is absolutely ‘wasted.’

Red and spent! It ain't pretty but it has to be done! #sarahsamandtoni #sortyourselfoutforsummer @breakfastsam @sarahontheradio A post shared by Toni Street (@tonimstreet) on Nov 1, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Bachelor Art Green has always had a summer bod, but he recently underwent a jump-burpee challenge for ‘Movember’ which has left him with rippling abdominals!

Kiwi fashion designer and muse, Jessica Grubisa from Harman Grubisa is rocking her toned tum in hot athletic gear.

Idk #whoisshe 🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by 🍑 (@jessicagrubisa) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Sporty lovebirds Shaun Johnson and Kayla Cullen certainly have been sweating it out by hiking on holiday in the lead up to silly season.

We likey to hikey 🏔⛰🏔🏃🏾🚶🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Kayla Malvina Cullen (@kaylamalvinacullen) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Former bachelorette Naz Khanjani has a killer gym-bod and says it’s ‘finally feels like summer.’