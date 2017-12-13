All the Kiwi celebs shredding for summer
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Wednesday, 13 December 2017, 11:25AM
It’s so close to Christmas that we can practically taste the glazed ham and fluffy strawberry-covered pavlova.
That means it’s definitely too late to start getting your ‘summer bod’ in shape.
Everyone knows summer bods are actually made in winter and spring, and now that temperatures are soaring, Kiwi celebs are starting to show off the hard yards they’ve put in this year:
TV and radio personality Brodie Kane shared a great ‘before and after’ picture on her Instagram page:
1) Don’t know what I was thinking in the original with that pose but in the spirit of continuity I’ve done it again. 2) A HUGE thank you to @donellenutrition + @ollyfata for helping me get into shape this year you’ve been amazing. 3) I won’t lie it’s scary as shit posting photos like this but I’m bloody proud of all the hard work we’ve done and so many people over the year (on here) have been so supportive and kind. 4) There’s still a lot of work to do. 5) Don’t ever be embarrassed/ashamed of your body. 6) I’ll learn to pose better in 2018. 7) I actually won’t. 8) That’s all for now.
TV host Toni Street has been pounding the pavement on her running machine and is absolutely ‘wasted.’
Bachelor Art Green has always had a summer bod, but he recently underwent a jump-burpee challenge for ‘Movember’ which has left him with rippling abdominals!
Ok team with 4 days left of @movember I’m issuing a challenge! For ever person that can beat my burpee record (and prove it with a video or something) I will donate $50 to @movember in their name. Tag in anyone you think has it in them 💪 go hard!! • • My record is 18mins and 14sec - so you will have to do 200 x 1.5m burpee leaps in under that time. Post a video proving your feat and tag @art_green @movember and #everestburpeechallenge @fitbitanz
Kiwi fashion designer and muse, Jessica Grubisa from Harman Grubisa is rocking her toned tum in hot athletic gear.
Sporty lovebirds Shaun Johnson and Kayla Cullen certainly have been sweating it out by hiking on holiday in the lead up to silly season.
Former bachelorette Naz Khanjani has a killer gym-bod and says it’s ‘finally feels like summer.’
It's finally feeling like summer🌞☁ . . . . The year is coming to an end. So much has happened in the last 12 months, both positive & negative. Regardless, I'm so thankful of everything because it all happens for a reason. When things dont go your way or you dont get what you want, don't ever say your life is shit, you're unlucky, you're not happy or you wish "things could be different" because you need to trust the process & just know that there are plans for you . . . . I love you guys. I want to share all my experiences with you to reach out to others to be able to help in some way. Not enough people in the public eye speak up. I'd hate to plaster a fake picture perfect life on social media. It's disgusting & not good for the general public . . . . DO A NAZ... KEEP IT REAL 👑 #WOLF Hair: @rubyjayne_nz💇 Photo credit: @cidermedia📸 Fitness apparel: @cutebootylounge