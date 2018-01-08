All Black Israel Dagg and wife welcome new baby girl

All Black Israel Dagg and his wife has welcomed their new baby girl.

Daisy Dagg shared a cute photo of their newborn on Instagram this evening, introducing the world to Tilly McKenzie Dagg, who was born today.

Alongside the photo she posted: "Welcoming Tilly McKenzie Dagg into the world. Born today 09/05/18 weighing 7 pound 5. Daddy’s little princess already."

At the start of the year, Daisy shared a selfie on Instagram at 21 weeks explaining how shocked she was about the unplanned pregnancy of their second child.

"Yup I’m 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl arriving in May.

"It was a bloody shock, wasn’t exactly planned this early on, was only not pregnant for 4 months and there will be a 13 month gap between them."

Tilly's big brother, Arlo Henry Dagg, was born April last year.

Family #chalkycarrtrust #ballready #nightout A post shared by Daisy Dagg (@daisydagg) on Mar 23, 2018 at 10:34pm PDT

The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a lodge in the Hawke's Bay. They announced their engagement in 2013.