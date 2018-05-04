Vaughan gets totally shut down by PM Jacinda

Reddit users managed to throw Vaughan under the bus this morning, making Vaughan look very stupid in front of the Prime Minister.

It all started with the latest NZ Tourism ad, starring our PM and Rhys Darby.

In a video posted to Facebook, Darby said there was a "big conspiracy going down", and he needed Ardern's help to return Aotearoa to the world's map books.

This video led Vaughan to the Reddit subthread 'Maps Without NZ'. This, in turn, led him to the discovery that our very own New Zealand government website features a map of the world WITHOUT New Zealand in it.

So naturally, Vaughan had to be a "smart arse" and bring this to our Prime Minister's attention, but he didn't expect Jacinda's response to shut him right DOWN...

Watch the video above!

This article was first published on ZM Online and is republished here with permission.