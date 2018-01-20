The Bachelor's second chance

Three Kiwis have made the cut for a new reality TV spin-off series from the famous US Bachelor show.

American network ABC is giving an international spin to the famous love-match show, and the Kiwis joining the cast are Season 2 Bachelor Jordan Mauger, Season 3 runner-up Lily McManus and fellow girl looking for love Ally Thompson.

They will be part of a 14-strong international cast, joining 12 US programme veterans, and have named themselves Team NZ.

The series was filmed in the snowy paradise of Vermont in early December and promises to take competitive dating to a chilling new level — they even had an Olympic-style opening ceremony.

After the shoot Mauger and McManus hung out in New York, before McManus drove across the country in an RV.

Did the chill factor reach new romantic heights? Were there any international hook-ups?

Kiwis will have to read the blogs to find the goss when the series hits US screens on February 13, as no Kiwi networks have picked up the show at this stage.

Mauger and McManus might be on the move, as the pair had a joint garage sale in Auckland last weekend.

“Myself and New Zealand’s most washed-up bachelor are having a garage sale today from 12 till whenever we pass out,” McManus shouted out on social media with a picture of Mauger dressed in drag. This week Team NZ got together at the Blue Breeze Inn in Ponsonby for some apres ski catch-ups.