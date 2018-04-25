League star turns tattoo pro in Bali

Next time you're in Bali and want a tattoo, look up former league star Brent Todd.

The 53-year-old co-owns Bali Ink tattoo studios in Kuta and Seminyak with Aussie expat and good mate George Psardouis — and Todd says they have some of the best Balinese tattooists at the studios.

Best friend and former player Matthew Ridge and wife Chloe Liggins popped in to get some ink in May.

“I still spend time back in Queensland, but I am based in Kuta now and I love it,” Todd tells Spy.

“I have been coming to Bali for more than 20 years as my wife Wendy [Botha] used to surf professionally up here. Late last year I signed on with George and we opened the second Bali Ink studio in Seminyak. Life is great.”

Todd is sporting two fully inked sleeves on both arms but says that’s where he is drawing the line.

“Bali Ink is a fantastic business, we get people from all over the world,” he said. “Kiwis come in and recognise me, but the main bulk of our business are Aussies — and specifically a ton of people holidaying from Perth.

“In Kuta we half-own Doppio Cafe across the mall from Bali Ink, so we have customers drinking smoothies and deciding on a tattoo or vice versa.”

It’s been 10 years since Todd headed back to his family in Queensland.

He left New Zealand after serving home detention imposed for his part in a scam involving false invoicing and fraudulent use of pokie funds.