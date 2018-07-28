Kiwi stars to get bloody in ancient Rome

A raft of Kiwi actors have just hit Netflix in the second season of Roman Empire Reign of Blood, titled Master of Rome.

Not only do we get to see Kiwis as Romans, we can also guess which West Auckland sites were transformed — with the help of CGI — into ancient Rome for a six-part miniseries shot here last Christmas.

The series starts with the end of the emperor Marcus Aurelius’ reign and focuses on his son Commodus’ years on the throne. Spy understands there are more than a dozen Kiwis in the main cast and we are most excited to see former Shortland Street star Ido Drent play the perverse and sadistic Emperor Caligula and Westside's Elizabeth Dowden as his sister Drusilla.

The Cul de Sac’s Ben Black will bring his back-stabbing best to Brutus, with former Filthy Rich actor Taylor Hall playing a young Julius Caesar and Aussie 800 Words star Ditch Davey as the older Caesar. Another former Shorty player, Natalie Medlock, is Brutus’ mother Servilia and Dirty Laundry’s Tim Carlsen plays Mark Antony.

Westside actress Ashleigh Cummings’ boyfriend, US actor Aaron Jakubenko, stars as Commodus; the pair were lucky enough to be filming in New Zealand at the same time.

The series is narrated by Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean.