All Black’s $15,000 Louis Vuitton luggage

Look out Dan and Honor Carter, All Black and Chiefs’ captain Sam Cane looks to be furnishing his new Hamilton love nest with a quintessential piece of French style.

Last week Cane, 26, and long-term partner, early childhood teacher Harriet Allen, 22, purchased an antique Louis Vuitton trunk from the beacons of French style, Chrystelle Baran and Nick Ferneyhough at Baran de Bordeaux on Parnell Road.

“It’s so refreshing to see a young, successful couple like Sam & Harriet investing in a serious antique, an heirloom piece that they will cherish forever, and perhaps their children after them.” Baran tells Spy.

The store is NZ’s only source of genuine vintage LV trunks. The pieces they carry range from 1870-1930. Baran would not be drawn on what Cane and Allen paid for their investment, but said prices range from $15,000-$35,000.

“A good Vuitton piece from this period is a very solid investment. In the 18 years we’ve been in business, we’ve seen them steadily increase in value and that’s showing no sign of slowing down,” she says.

The couple travel to France two or three times a year, sourcing stock from all over the country

Baran has been thrilled to see an upswing in young, upwardly mobile Kiwis investing in antiques and has supplied another in-demand interior wallpaper product to several famous Kiwis, although she won’t name names.

“We have supplied furniture and de Gournay wallpaper to some of NZ’s biggest international celebrities. In fact, worldwide, de Gournay’s list of celebrity clients is amazing. Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan and Kate Moss loves their hand-painted wallpaper so much, she recently collaborated with de Gournay to create a new design.”