All Black dating Real Housewife's daughter

Among the WAGs who joined the All Blacks on their recent tour was Isabella Stone, the 19-year-old daughter of fashion stylist, Angela Stone of Real Housewives of Auckland fame. Isabella has been dating Anton Lienert-Brown for just over a year.

The blonde beauty has definitely picked up on some of her mum’s style tips and is always immaculately turned out. Stone appeared in an episode of RHOA with her younger sister Ella, where they told her over dinner that they never got to see their mum.

Midway through last month Isabella headed to Paris while the ABs were in the city of light. She did some sightseeing before travelling to Edinburgh to support the boys against Scotland. She posed with Lienert-Brown on social media after the All Blacks’ final game against Wales at Cardiff.

Sharing a beer after the game, the centre was thrilled to be finishing with a win before holidaying with his proud girlfriend. The pair left the UK for Amsterdam and also took in a concert featuring Kiwi singer Kimbra.

It’s been a busy year for the couple who have been together in Hamilton, where 22-year-old Lienert-Brown plays for the Chiefs. They have also been in Isabella’s hometown of Christchurch, taken a holiday in Queenstown and hung out in Auckland, where they attended the wedding of Lienert-Brown’s cousin.

Spy caught up with Stone this week, while she was busy MC’ing the daily fashion shows at the Flower and Garden Show at Trusts Arena in Auckland.

“Anton is a lovely young man and it’s wonderful to see them so happy,” she said.

Will we see Stone and her fellow housewives back on TV next year? Never say never, say Bravo!